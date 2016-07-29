July 29, 2016

Research team develops ultrathin, transparent oxide thin-film transistors for wearable display

by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

KAIST develops ultrathin, transparent oxide thin-film transistors for wearable display
Ultrathin, flexible, and transparent oxide thin-film transistors produced via the ILLO process. Credit: KAIST

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) era, strong demand has grown for wearable and transparent displays that can be applied to various fields such as augmented reality (AR) and skin-like thin flexible devices. However, previous flexible transparent displays have posed real challenges to overcome, which are, among others, poor transparency and low electrical performance. To improve the transparency and performance, past research efforts have tried to use inorganic-based electronics, but the fundamental thermal instabilities of plastic substrates have hampered the high temperature process, an essential step necessary for the fabrication of high performance electronic devices.

As a solution to this problem, a research team led by Professors Keon Jae Lee and Sang-Hee Ko Park of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has developed ultrathin and transparent oxide thin-film transistors (TFT) for an active-matrix backplane of a by using the inorganic-based laser lift-off (ILLO) method. Professor Lee's team previously demonstrated the ILLO technology for energy-harvesting (Advanced Materials, February 12, 2014) and flexible memory (Advanced Materials, September 8, 2014) devices.

The research team fabricated a high-performance oxide TFT array on top of a sacrificial laser-reactive substrate. After laser irradiation from the backside of the substrate, only the oxide TFT arrays were separated from the sacrificial substrate as a result of reaction between laser and laser-reactive layer, and then subsequently transferred onto ultrathin plastics (4μm thickness). Finally, the transferred ultrathin-oxide driving circuit for the flexible display was attached conformally to the surface of human skin to demonstrate the possibility of the wearable application. The attached oxide TFTs showed high optical transparency of 83% and mobility of 40 cm^2 V^(-1) s^(-1) even under several cycles of severe bending tests.

Professor Lee said, "By using our ILLO process, the technological barriers for high performance transparent flexible displays have been overcome at a relatively low cost by removing expensive polyimide substrates. Moreover, the high-quality semiconductor can be easily transferred onto skin-like or any flexible substrate for wearable application."

KAIST develops ultrathin, transparent oxide thin-film transistors for wearable display
Ultrathin, flexible, and transparent oxide thin-film transistors attached to a jumper sleeve and human skin. Credit: KAIST

More information: Han Eol Lee et al, Skin-Like Oxide Thin-Film Transistors for Transparent Displays, Advanced Functional Materials (2016). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201601296

Journal information: Advanced Materials , Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Citation: Research team develops ultrathin, transparent oxide thin-film transistors for wearable display (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-team-ultrathin-transparent-oxide-thin-film.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Breakthrough in flexible electronics enabled by inorganic-based laser lift-off
3481 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

11 hours ago

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)