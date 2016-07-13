July 13, 2016

Solar plane lands in Egypt in penultimate stop of world tour

Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg waves before taking off in the Solar Impulse 2 aircraft at Sevilla aiport
Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg waves before taking off in the Solar Impulse 2 aircraft at Sevilla aiport

The Solar Impulse 2 landed in Cairo on Wednesday for the penultimate stop in the solar-powered plane's world tour, two days after setting off from Spain.

The experimental plane had completed the first solo transatlantic flight to land in Spain last month, and will continue from Cairo to Abu Dhabi, where it began its marathon journey in March last year.

After setting off from Seville, Spain on Monday morning, the plane passed through Algerian, Tunisian, Italian and Greek airspace, and flew over the Giza Pyramids before touching down at Cairo airport at around 7:10 am (0510 GMT).

Its support crew cheered as the plane, no heavier than a car but with the wingspan of a Boeing 747, landed, and trailed after it on bicycles.

"It was fantastic, everything worked well," pilot Andre Borschberg told the control tower, as a live stream on Solar Impulse 2's Facebook page was broadcast from the cockpit.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Solar plane lands in Egypt in penultimate stop of world tour (2016, July 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-solar-plane-egypt-penultimate-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Solar plane leaves Spain for penultimate leg of world tour (Update)
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

58 minutes ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)