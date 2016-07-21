July 21, 2016

NASA image: Sunset at the Viking Lander 1 site

by NASA

Sunset at the Viking Lander 1 site
Credit: NASA/JPL

On July 20, 1976, at 8:12 a.m. EDT, NASA received the signal that the Viking Lander 1 successfully reached the Martian surface. This major milestone represented the first time the United States successfully landed a vehicle on the surface of Mars, collecting an overwhelming amount of data that would soon be used in future NASA missions.

Upon touchdown, Viking 1 took its first picture of the dusty and rocky surface and relayed the historic image back to Earthlings eagerly awaiting its arrival. Viking 1, and later Viking Orbiter 2, collected an abundance of high-resolution imagery and scientific data, blazing a trail that will one day take humans to Mars.

This color image of the Martian in the Chryse area was taken by Viking Lander 1, looking southwest, about 15 minutes before sunset on the evening of Aug. 21. The sun is at an elevation angle of 3 or 4 degrees above the horizon and about 50 degrees clockwise from the right edge of the frame. Local topographic features are accentuated by the low lighting angle.

A depression is seen near the center of the picture, just above the Lander's leg support structure, which was not evident in previous pictures taken at higher sun angles. Just beyond the depression are large rocks about 30 centimeters (1 foot) across. The diffuse shadows are due to the sunlight that has been scattered by the dusty Martian atmosphere as a result of the long path length from the setting sun. Toward the horizon, several bright patches of bare bedrock are revealed.

More information: Viking history fact sheet (PDF) www.nasa.gov/sites/default/fil … iking_40th_litho.pdf

Provided by NASA

Citation: NASA image: Sunset at the Viking Lander 1 site (2016, July 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-nasa-image-sunset-viking-lander.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's Viking data lives on, inspires 40 years later
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Paper on observing the CMB at early epochs travelling close to the spe

16 minutes ago

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)