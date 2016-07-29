July 29, 2016

Microsoft making additional job cuts in phone business

Microsoft says it is cutting 2,850 jobs, about 2.5 percent of its workforce, as it further scales back its troubled smartphone business.

A spokeswoman says the layoffs will mostly affect workers in the company's smartphone hardware operation and related sales teams. She declined to say which geographic locations would be affected but said many of the laid off workers had already been notified.

Microsoft Corp. disclosed the planned in a regulatory filing, which said they're in addition to 9,250 previous layoffs, primarily affecting the company's phone business, over the last 12 months.

The giant tech company reported earlier this month that its revenue fell 9 percent in the previous 12 months, but its net income grew 38 percent as it shed unprofitable operations like the phone business.

Microsoft cuts more jobs in troubled mobile unit
