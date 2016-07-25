July 25, 2016

Materials based on clusters of atoms called "super-ions" may revolutionize the whole solar cell industry

by US Department of Energy

Materials based on clusters of atoms called “super-ions” may revolutionize the whole solar cell industry
Scientists discovered how to control a material’s properties and stability to develop next-generation solar cells based on newly discovered hybrid perovskites (atomic structure shown above). Simulations revealed that hybrid perovskites could be viewed as super-alkali halides. The schematic illustrates a hybrid perovskite structure where the super halogens are the blue tetrahedrons, the metal atoms are green, and the alkali cation is in the middle (gray structure with pink and black atoms). Credit: The Royal Society of Chemistry

Lead-free, more efficient solar cells and other optoelectronics devices will likely be based on a family of materials known as hybrid perovskites. Scientists identified how to control different properties and stability in these solar cell materials using lead-free preparation. These new design principles identified super-ion building blocks, clusters of atoms that carry the same charge as the ions that they replace. Scientists can tailor these building blocks improve stability and other desired traits.

These new design principles guided by simulations could lead to the next generation of and optoelectronics for lighting and based on simple and environmentally friendly manufacturing methods.

Solar cell performance of hybrid perovskites has improved from under 4% efficiency in 2009 to over 20% efficiency today. However, perovskite stability still limits the performance. Also, hybrid perovskites commonly contain lead, which is toxic. Now, researchers led by the Virginia Commonwealth University have used a multi-scale approach and a comprehensive study of over 40 materials to identify parameters and mechanism that control properties and stability in lead-free hybrid perovskites. Scientists performed simulations to fill the information gap in a series of lead-free , where experimental data were not available. Computational methods included density functional theory, ab initio molecular dynamics simulations, and dynamic crystalline lattice calculations. The material can be pictured as a super crystal composed of super-ions, both super-alkali and super-halogen ions.

Changing the halogen (chlorine, bromine, or iodine) and metal (germanium or tin) in the super ions affected their ionic radii and the ionic nature of the bonding. Scientists identified design principles that correlated the ionic nature of bonding to the electronic band gap and other photovoltaic-relevant properties. The team identified two methods to increase the ionic nature: using a smaller halogen to increase the radius ratio between super-ions and using a more metallic metal (tin compared to germanium). Also, they identified how the materials degrade when exposed to moisture and proposed counter strategies. This new atomic-level understanding could lead to the development of more efficient and longer-lasting solar cells.

More information: Hong Fang et al. Super-ion inspired colorful hybrid perovskite solar cells, J. Mater. Chem. A (2016). DOI: 10.1039/c5ta09646d

Journal information: Journal of Materials Chemistry A

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Materials based on clusters of atoms called "super-ions" may revolutionize the whole solar cell industry (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-materials-based-clusters-atoms-super-ions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Team tracks how halogen atoms compete to grow 'winning' perovskites
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

2 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)