July 1, 2016

Ionic liquids from biomass waste could pretreat plants destined for biofuels

by US Department of Energy

Ionic liquids from biomass waste could pretreat plants destined for biofuels
Researchers are exploring the use of ionic liquids as a biomass pretreatment. Credit: U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint BioEnergy Institute

Ionic liquids (ILs) have been shown to be an excellent pretreatment solvent for biomass; the ILs prepare the plant matter to be broken down into its component sugars, which can be used in creating biofuels. However, the availability and high cost of petroleum-derived ILs pose challenges. Synthesizing new ILs directly from biomass "wastes" – the lignin monomers and hemicellulose – is being studied as a new approach.

When the renewable -derived ILs were used to prepare switchgrass biomass, high yields of sugar were generated, comparable with results obtained using conventional ILs. Cost projections of renewable ILs are $4/kg, much lower than the current top-performing ILs, improving the economic viability of biofuels. Thus, deriving ILs from lignocellulosic biomass shows significant potential for creating a "closed-loop" process for future biorefineries and has far-reaching economic impacts for other IL-based conversion technologies currently using ILs synthesized from petroleum sources.

Researchers, led by those from the U.S. Department of Energy Joint BioEnergy Institute, sought to decrease the cost of ILs by synthesizing them directly from the lignin monomers and hemicellulose found in biomass. After synthesizing tertiary amine-based ILs from aromatic aldehydes derived from lignin and hemicellulose, the researchers used molecular modeling to compare IL solvent parameters with the experimentally obtained compositional analysis data. Using powder X-ray diffraction, they also investigated the effectiveness of pretreating biomass with these new switchgrass ILs. The revealed structural changes in cellulose and glycome profiling showed changes in the extractability of hemicellulose epitopes (antigenic determinants).

More information: A. M. Socha et al. Efficient biomass pretreatment using ionic liquids derived from lignin and hemicellulose, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2014). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1405685111

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Ionic liquids from biomass waste could pretreat plants destined for biofuels (2016, July 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-ionic-liquids-biomass-pretreat-destined.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Enzymatic hydrolysis of cellulose in aqueous ionic liquids
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)