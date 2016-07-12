July 12, 2016

New insight into how plants make cellulose

by University of Manchester

New insight into how plants make cellulose
Credit: University of Manchester

A Manchester and Dundee collaboration has found out more about one of the most abundant biological substances on the planet.

Professor Simon Turner from The University of Manchester and Dr Piers Hemsley from the University of Dundee and James Hutton Institute, have been studying .

Cellulose is the major structural component in plants. It essentially provides the plant with its skeleton. It is also one of the most widely used natural resources, best known in the form of wood, cotton and paper, but is increasingly important as a renewable raw material for industrial applications.

Dr Hemsley and Professor Turner identified an important new process in called S-acylation. S-acylation involves adding fatty acids to proteins to change the proteins function. They found that when the proteins that create cellulose, known as the cellulose synthase complex, were not S-acylated, plants were no longer able to make cellulose. This makes S-acylation an extremely important part of the cellulose synthesis process.

Dr Hemsley said: "This work will help us to understand how the cellulose synthase complex works, how plants form cellulose and how they lay it down in the patterns that provide strength and structure to the plant.

"Plant cell walls have evolved to resist attack from microbes and insects, but this also means that the cellulose in is hard to break down and free up the sugars needed for fermentation into biofuels or use as industrial precursors.

"This work will help us to manipulate cellulose synthesis so that the cellulose structure is altered and therefore more open to processing. This will hopefully allow us to break down cellulose in cheaper, cleaner and more efficient ways."

Professor Turner said: "Manipulating and understanding cellulose biosynthesis to provide renewable energy sources and industrial starting products while maintaining food yields is an important goal of plant science research. This will be of even greater importance in the future as more food and energy will have to be produced from the same land area to provide for an expanding global population while reducing CO2 emissions and environmental impacts.

"Our work highlights a critical aspect of cellulose synthesis that needs to be considered in fundamental research strategies that could help address some of these food and energy security issues."

The results of this work are published in Science (8th July 2016, Vol 353, Issue 6294, p 166-169)

More information: M. Kumar et al. S-Acylation of the cellulose synthase complex is essential for its plasma membrane localization, Science (2016). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf4009

Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Manchester

Citation: New insight into how plants make cellulose (2016, July 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-insight-cellulose.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New understanding of cellulose could lead to tailored biofuels
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)