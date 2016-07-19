July 19, 2016

Image: Indian Canyon fire in South Dakota

by NASA

Image: Indian Canyon fire in South Dakota
Credit: Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team

The Indian Canyon Fire in southwest South Dakota began as a dry lightning strike from passing storm on Saturday, July 16, 2016.  Because of gusty winds the fire expanded quickly reaching 8,000 acres by Sunday morning and 12,000 by Monday morning.  The majority of this fire is burning on privately-owned ranch lands. Nearly all of it is open and rugged terrain, laden with heavy fuels. 

Edgemont residents were given pre-evacuation notices, however, the evacuation never occurred, however nearby Cottonwood was evacuated early Sunday afternoon.  Recent heavy rains have been able to curtail the further spread of the .

Battling the fire are units from both the Nebraska and Black Hills National Forests, and South Dakota Wildland Fire along with ranchers with 200-gallon water tanks on flatbed trucks. A full-size air tanker is on the scene along with the Single Engine Air Tankers from both Nebraska and South Dakota.

This natural-color satellite image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite on July 17, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Indian Canyon fire in South Dakota (2016, July 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-image-indian-canyon-south-dakota.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Beaver Creek Fire in Colorado heats up
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)