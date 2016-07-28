July 28, 2016

Facebook agrees to refunds on in-app purchases by minors

Facebook agrees to refunds on in-app purchases by minors
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Court documents show Facebook has agreed to allow users to request refunds of in-app purchases made by minors as part of a May 2016 settlement of a class-action lawsuit. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Court documents show Facebook has agreed to allow users to request refunds of in-app purchases made by minors as part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought in 2012 by two children and their parents. It claimed the children racked up hundreds of dollars in purchases of Facebook Credits, a since-discontinued currency used by the site.

Under the approved by a California federal court in May, Facebook agreed to add an option for requesting an in-app purchase refund on the grounds that it was made by a minor. It also agrees to have a dedicated team to handle such requests.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook hasn't responded to a request for comment.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Facebook agrees to refunds on in-app purchases by minors (2016, July 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-facebook-refunds-in-app-minors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US court rules Amazon liable for kids' app charges
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

17 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)