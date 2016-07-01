July 1, 2016

Facebook will automatically translate posts into different languages

Facebook plans to use multilingual posts to improve machine translation capabilities with the aim of one day removing language b
Facebook plans to use multilingual posts to improve machine translation capabilities with the aim of one day removing language barriers across the social network

Facebook on Friday began testing a translation tool that will automatically let posts be displayed in languages users prefer.

The leading social network first made the "multilingual composer" tool available earlier this year for use on pages representing companies, brands, groups and celebrities through its Pages service.

Now it will be available to general users.

"Page authors and other people on Facebook can compose a single post in multiple languages, and the viewers who speak one of those languages will see the post in their preferred language only—allowing people to more easily interact with their diverse audiences," the company said.

Half of Facebook's more than 1.5 billion users worldwide speaks a language other than English, the California-based social network says.

Among factors Facebook will use to determine which language to use for posts include locales designated in account settings and which languages routinely use for their posts.

The social network plans to use multilingual posts to improve machine translation capabilities with the aim of one day removing barriers across the social network.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Facebook will automatically translate posts into different languages (2016, July 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-facebook-automatically-languages.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Instagram to allow users to translate posts with button
1275 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

19 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)