Eastern Pacific storms Georgette and Frank see-saw in strength

NASA's Aqua satellite showed colder (purple) cloud top temperatures in Frank (right) July 26 at 0959 UTC as it became a hurricane and warming temperatures in Georgette (left) as it weakened to a tropical storm. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

Two tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean have see-sawed in strength today, July 26, 2016.

Infrared satellite imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite showed colder cloud top temperatures in Frank today as it became a hurricane and warming temperatures in Georgette as it weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm. The infrared data, taken July 26 at 0959 UTC (5:59 a.m. EDT) showed a much smaller Tropical Storm Georgette in comparison to the now hurricane, Frank.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 26, 2016, the center of Tropical Storm Georgette was located near latitude 18.4 North, longitude 128.6 West. Georgette is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 kph). A motion toward the northwest with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 kph) with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center noted that additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Georgette could degenerate to a remnant low pressure area by Thursday, July 28.

RapidScat passed directly over Tropical Storm Georgette on July 25 and saw strongest sustained winds around the center near 27 meters per second (60.4 mph/97.2 kph. Credit: NASA JPL/Doug Tyler