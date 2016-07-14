Denied Google Street View, Faroes opt for Sheep View

Armchair explorers hitherto denied the chance to visit the Faroe Islands owing to the lack of coverage on Google's "Street View" service will finally be able to roam the archipelago—thanks to a flock of sheep.

The cunning scheme was the brainchild of Durita Dahl Andreassen who created "Sheep View 360" by attaching cameras to sheep in five remote locations across the Faroes to give far-flung fans a chance to discover a less explored side of the islands.

"Unlike almost all other parts of Europe, we don't exist on Google Street View. The Faroe Islands may be rugged and remote but this collection of 18 islands in the North Atlantic also provide some of the world's most magical landscapes and it is time that this hidden Nordic nation is revealed to the world," she said.

The striking images of sweeping vistas and plunging rock faces are transmitted by mobile phones and uploaded to the VisitFaroeIslands.com/SheepView360 website.

Andreassen, who teamed up with an animal photographer and a teacher to create the project, approached several local shepherds to ask to be allowed to attach cameras to their flock.

She has now launched a petition calling on Google to visit the Faroes to finally capture the 1,400 square kilometre (540 square miles) islands, their 50,000 people and 80,000 sheep in all their glory for its Street View service.

Located between Norway and Iceland, the Faroe Islands are a self-governing archipelago of Denmark.

© 2016 AFP