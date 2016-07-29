July 29, 2016

Bearded vulture flies to Romania; 1st time seen in decades

Bearded vulture flies to Romania; 1st time seen in decades
In this July 19, 2016, image provided by the Romanian Ornithological Society, a rare bearded vulture flies near Baia-Mare, Romania, the first time the rare bone-eating bird has been spotted here in more than 80 years. The bird, called Adonis, was born in captivity in the Czech Republic in 2014, in a European breeding program. (Sebastian Bugariu/Romanian Ornithological Society via AP)

Romania's Ornithological Society says a bearded vulture has flown into Romania, the first time it says the rare bone-eating bird has been spotted here in more than 80 years.

The large two-year-old male bird, named Adonis, was born in the Czech Republic as part of a European breeding program. It was then moved to France's Massif Centrale mountains, where a tracking device was attached.

Ornithological Society spokesman Ovidiu Bufnila told The Associated Press on Friday the organization was told that Adonis was in Romania, had come to a standstill and could be in trouble. Scientists located the bird on July 19, perched high, waiting for a dog's corpse to be eaten by other in far northwest Romania.

Bearded vultures feed on bones, which are digested in their highly acidic stomachs.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Bearded vulture flies to Romania; 1st time seen in decades (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-bearded-vulture-flies-romania-1st.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scavenger birds chew the fat
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)