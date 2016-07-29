Bearded vulture flies to Romania; 1st time seen in decades

In this July 19, 2016, image provided by the Romanian Ornithological Society, a rare bearded vulture flies near Baia-Mare, Romania, the first time the rare bone-eating bird has been spotted here in more than 80 years. The bird, called Adonis, was born in captivity in the Czech Republic in 2014, in a European breeding program. (Sebastian Bugariu/Romanian Ornithological Society via AP)

Romania's Ornithological Society says a bearded vulture has flown into Romania, the first time it says the rare bone-eating bird has been spotted here in more than 80 years.

The large two-year-old male bird, named Adonis, was born in the Czech Republic as part of a European breeding program. It was then moved to France's Massif Centrale mountains, where a tracking device was attached.

Ornithological Society spokesman Ovidiu Bufnila told The Associated Press on Friday the organization was told that Adonis was in Romania, had come to a standstill and could be in trouble. Scientists located the bird on July 19, perched high, waiting for a dog's corpse to be eaten by other birds in far northwest Romania.

Bearded vultures feed on bones, which are digested in their highly acidic stomachs.

