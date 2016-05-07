May 7, 2016

Judge: Women can sue Uber over alleged driver sex assaults

Two women who allege that Uber drivers sexually assaulted them, one in Boston and the other in South Carolina, can sue the ride-hailing company, a federal judge said.

The women showed the possibility that the were Uber employees who acted within the scope of their employment, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco ruled Wednesday.

Uber had argued that the drivers were independent contractors and at least one of them may not have used the company cellphone app, where customers book rides, before the alleged assault.

"It may be that facts will ultimately be revealed that disprove plaintiffs' allegations or that tilt the scales toward a finding that Uber drivers are independent contractors," Illston said. "However, taking the allegations in the amended complaint as true, plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts that an employment relationship may plausibly exist."

The rejected Uber's move to dismiss the women's lawsuit, although she threw out a negligence claim related to one of the drivers. Illston also said the women could pursue and a fraud claim against Uber.

The San Francisco-based company declined to comment on the ruling.

The Boston driver, Abderrahim Dakiri, was convicted earlier this year of assault and battery. He was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to stay away from the victim, the campuses of her school and her workplace.

The South Carolina driver was arrested last year on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Judge: Women can sue Uber over alleged driver sex assaults (2016, May 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-women-sue-uber-alleged-driver.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Court sides with Uber drivers to expand case over pay
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)