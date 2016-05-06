May 6, 2016

Small explosion detected at Cleveland Volcano

Scientists have detected a small explosion at the Cleveland Volcano on Thursday night.

The acting coordinating scientist for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute says Mount Cleveland is one of the most active volcanos and regularly produces these kinds of .

David Fee says the explosion, which was detected at 6:44 p.m., lasted only a few seconds. It typically produces a small ash cloud that drifts away.

Officials were not able to confirm the presence of an ash cloud because there were no available satellite images yet.

Fee says the would most likely be below cruising altitude for any of the major international airlines.

Mount Cleveland is located in a remote area on the Aleutian Islands

