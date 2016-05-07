May 7, 2016

Molasses spill triggers alert in El Salvador

A molasses spill in a river in El Salvador from a sugarcane processing plant has triggered an alert by authorities worried about
A molasses spill in a river in El Salvador from a sugarcane processing plant has triggered an alert by authorities worried about the effect on fish and people along the waterway

A molasses spill in a river in El Salvador from a sugarcane processing plant has triggered an alert by authorities worried about the effect on fish and people along the waterway.

The civil protection service issued the alert after 3.4 million liters (900,000 gallons) of sludgy, brown, hot molasses was released into La Magdalena river near the town of Chalchuapa, 55 kilometers (35 miles) west of the capital San Salvador.

More than 450 families on or near the river depend on its waters for their daily household and farming needs.

The environment ministry said the spill occurred on Thursday.

The civil protection service said efforts were being made to try to collect the molasses.

Photos on local media websites showed workers shoveling up some of the viscous brown mess along the river bank.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Molasses spill triggers alert in El Salvador (2016, May 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-molasses-triggers-el-salvador.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US anti-pollution workers turn river orange in toxic spill
134 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)