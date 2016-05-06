May 6, 2016

Microsoft to address UN on 'digital terror'

Microsoft has accepted an invitation from the UN Security Council to address a special debate next week on counter-terrorism and confronting "digital terror", UN diplomats said.

The ministerial-level debate on Wednesday is organized by Egypt, which holds this month's presidency of the 15-member council.

It will be the first time that a will address the Security Council, which has been increasingly concerned by the use of the Internet and to spread .

A spokesman for Microsoft confirmed that a representative of the will take part in the special session, but declined to give details.

A UN panel of experts in June called for Internet and social media companies to respond to the use of their services by Islamic State recruiters and other extremists.

The experts had recommended to the Security Council that invitations be sent to Internet companies to address the body on the measures they are taking to prevent such misuse.

In a report to the council, the panel raised alarm over the "growth of high-definition digital terror: the use of propaganda, primarily by Islamic State and its sympathizers, to spread fear and promote their distorted ideology."

IS recruiters have made savvy use of the Internet and social media to build up the group's pool of foreign fighters.

About 30,000 foreign fighters have flocked to Syria, Iraq and other countries to join the ranks of jihadists.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Microsoft to address UN on 'digital terror' (2016, May 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-microsoft-digital-terror.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UN wants Internet chiefs to crack down on 'digital terror'
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

21 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)