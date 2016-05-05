May 5, 2016

Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives

by By Maria Danilova

Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives
Paris Mayor Annie Hidalgo, left, speaks with Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre before speaking at a news conference with the C40 and the Compact of Mayors during the Climate Action 2016 Summit at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The mayors of major cities from around the world are banding together to fight global warming by investing in public transportation and electric cars, planting trees and switching to solar energy.

That announcement was made by the mayors of Paris, Montreal and Atlanta at a Thursday in Washington.

The projects are part of the landmark climate change agreement concluded last year in Paris. That agreement aims to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial times.

Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives
Paris Mayor Annie Hidalgo speaks at a news conference with the C40 and the Compact of Mayors during the Climate Action 2016 Summit at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says dozens of cities will share their knowledge and know-how to fight hotter temperatures, air pollution and other effects of .

Reed says the effort is about "leadership, energy and passion that will help cool the planet."

Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives
Paris Mayor Annie Hidalgo speaks at a news conference with the C40 and the Compact of Mayors during the Climate Action 2016 Summit at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives (2016, May 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-mayors-big-cities-globe-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Some 150 nations to attend UN climate signing: France's Royal
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)