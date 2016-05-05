Mayors from big cities around globe push climate initiatives

Paris Mayor Annie Hidalgo, left, speaks with Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre before speaking at a news conference with the C40 and the Compact of Mayors during the Climate Action 2016 Summit at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The mayors of major cities from around the world are banding together to fight global warming by investing in public transportation and electric cars, planting trees and switching to solar energy.

That announcement was made by the mayors of Paris, Montreal and Atlanta at a climate change summit Thursday in Washington.

The projects are part of the landmark climate change agreement concluded last year in Paris. That agreement aims to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial times.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says dozens of cities will share their knowledge and know-how to fight hotter temperatures, air pollution and other effects of climate change.

Reed says the effort is about "leadership, energy and passion that will help cool the planet."

