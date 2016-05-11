May 11, 2016

The first long-horned beetle giving birth to live young discovered in Borneo

by Pensoft Publishers

The first long-horned beetle giving birth to live young discovered in Borneo
Male specimen of the new long-horned beetle species Borneostyrax cristatus gen. et sp. nov. Credit: Radim Gabriš

A remarkably high diversity of the wingless long-horned beetles in the mountains of northern Borneo is reported by three Czech researchers from the Palacký University, Olomouc, Czech Republic. Apart from the genera and species new to science, the entomologists report the first case of reproduction by live birth in this rarely collected group of beetles. The study was published in the open access journal ZooKeys.

Generally, insects are oviparous, which means that their females lay eggs and the embryonic development occurs outside the female's body. On the other hand, ovoviviparous retain their eggs in their genital tracts until the larvae are ready to hatch. Such mode of reproduction is a relatively rare phenomenon in insects and even rarer within beetles, where it has been reported for a few unrelated families only.

The long-horned beetles are a family, called Cerambycidae, comprising about 35,000 known species and forming one of the largest beetle groups.

"We studied the diversity of the rarely collected wingless long-horned beetles from Borneo, which is one of the major biodiversity hotspots in the world," says main author and PhD student Radim Gabriš. "The mountains of northern Borneo, in particular, host a large number of endemic organisms."

The scientists focused on the group which nobody had studied in detail for more than 60 years. They found surprisingly high morphological diversity in this lineage, which resulted in the descriptions of three genera and four species new to science.

The first long-horned beetle giving birth to live young discovered in Borneo
Female specimen of the new long-horned beetle species Borneostyrax cristatus gen. et sp. nov. Credit: Radim Gabriš

"During a dissection of female genitalia in specimens belonging to the one of the newly described genera, named Borneostyrax, we found out that two females contained large larvae inside their bodies," recalls Radim Gabriš. "This phenomenon have been known in a few lineages of the related leaf beetles, but this is the first case for the long-horned ."

However, according to the authors, the modes of reproduction remain unknown for many beetle lineages besides Cerambycidae, so the ovoviviparity might be, in fact, much more common. Further detailed studies are needed for better understanding of the reproductive strategy in this group.

The first long-horned beetle giving birth to live young discovered in Borneo
Three larvae inside an abdomen of the Borneostyrax cristatusgen. et sp. nov. female. Credit: Radim Gabriš

More information: Radim Gabriš et al, Review of Dolichostyrax Aurivillius (Cerambycidae, Lamiinae) in Borneo, with descriptions of three new genera and the first case of (ovo)viviparity in the long-horned beetles, ZooKeys (2016). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.587.7961

Journal information: ZooKeys

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: The first long-horned beetle giving birth to live young discovered in Borneo (2016, May 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-long-horned-beetle-birth-young-borneo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New beautifully colored long-horned beetle from Yunnan, China
180 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)