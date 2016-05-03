May 3, 2016

New research provides insights on seal species

by Wiley

Conservation and management efforts rely on clear definitions of populations, subspecies, and species.

A new study uses , state-of-the-art genetic analyses, archives of historical literature, and other methods to resolve the origin and whereabouts of a more than 200 year old grey seal specimen held in the collections of the Natural History Museum of Denmark, and to prove that this was the lost type specimen of the species.

These and similar methods may be applied to identify, describe, and study existing, lost, and novel specimens.

"We were quite enthusiastic when we began to realize the true origin of the specimen, and overly excited when the use of novel and old-fashioned techniques allowed us to piece the puzzle together," said Dr. Morten Tange Olsen, co-author of the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society study.

More information: Morten Tange Olsen et al, The forgotten type specimen of the grey seal [(Fabricius, 1791)] from the island of Amager, Denmark, Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society (2016). DOI: 10.1111/zoj.12426

Journal information: Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

Provided by Wiley

Citation: New research provides insights on seal species (2016, May 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-insights-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Secrets of 195-million-year old marine reptile uncovered
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)