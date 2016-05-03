May 3, 2016

Google offers $250,000 for Flint research, local nonprofit

Google is offering $250,000 to help with the ongoing response efforts in Flint as the Michigan city reels from the effects of a lead-contaminated water supply.

Google spokesman Patrick Lenihan announced the two grants to reporters. He says the first $150,000 grant will help researchers from the University of Michigan predict which homes are likely to have water with high lead levels without physically testing it.

University researchers will also build a and that can help Flint residents visualize data, report concerns and request testing kits.

The second $100,000 Google grant goes to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. Kathi Horton, the foundation's president, says she doesn't know what that money will be used for yet. The foundation gives grants to other area nonprofits.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Google offers $250,000 for Flint research, local nonprofit (2016, May 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-google-flint-local-nonprofit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: How can chemistry help prevent another Flint water crisis?
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)