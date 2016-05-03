Google offers $250,000 for Flint research, local nonprofit

Google is offering $250,000 to help with the ongoing response efforts in Flint as the Michigan city reels from the effects of a lead-contaminated water supply.

Google spokesman Patrick Lenihan announced the two grants to reporters. He says the first $150,000 grant will help researchers from the University of Michigan predict which homes are likely to have water with high lead levels without physically testing it.

University researchers will also build a mobile app and online tools that can help Flint residents visualize data, report concerns and request testing kits.

The second $100,000 Google grant goes to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. Kathi Horton, the foundation's president, says she doesn't know what that money will be used for yet. The foundation gives grants to other area nonprofits.

