May 2, 2016

Cybersecurity report imagines threat scenarios

by University of California - Berkeley

Scenario 1 imagines a world in which most people have lost faith in anything to protect them from nefarious actors on the Internet.

The Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity at UC Berkeley's School of Information lays out five cybersecurity threat scenarios in a new report, Cybersecurity Futures 2020. The report is available online.

Berkeley professor Steve Weber, faculty director of the , said the explore how emerging and as-yet-unknown forces could shape technology and security in the years ahead. He stressed that they are not predictions.

"Cybersecurity is one of the fastest moving targets in today's research and policy domains," Weber said. "We need to try to look ahead systematically, if we are going to have a chance of really protecting the core values we care about where human beings and intersect."

Scenarios in the new report were presented and discussed at a forum Thursday in Washington, D.C.

