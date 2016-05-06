May 6, 2016

Chinese bug declared world's longest insect

A stick insect (C), declared the world's longest insect, pictured with other smaller ones at the Insect Museum of West China in
A stick insect (C), declared the world's longest insect, pictured with other smaller ones at the Insect Museum of West China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, in an image taken on June 28, 2015 and released to AFP on May 6, 2016

A bug over half a metre long discovered in southern China has been declared the world's longest insect, Chinese state media says.

A measuring 62.4 centimetres found two years ago in the southern province of Guangxi has broken the record for length amongst the world's 807,625 known insects, the official Xinhua agency said Thursday, citing the Insect Museum of West China.

The previous record-holder was a Malaysian 56.7-centimetre-long stick insect discovered in 2008 and now on display in London's Natural History Museum.

Tipped off by locals about a huge beast half a metre long but as thick as a human index finger, scientist Zhao Li had been on the hunt for the for six years before he finally glimpsed and captured one.

"I was collecting insects on a 1,200-metre-tall mountain in Guangxi's Liuzhou City on the night of Aug. 16, 2014, when a dark shadow appeared in the distance, which looked like a tree twig," Zhao said, according to Xinhua.

"As I went near, I was shocked to find the huge insect's legs were as long as its body," he added.

One of the offspring of a record-breaking stick insect at the Insect Museum of West China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan
One of the offspring of a record-breaking stick insect at the Insect Museum of West China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, in a picture taken on August 31, 2015 and released to AFP on May 6, 2016

The bug has been dubbed Phryganistria chinensis Zhao in his honour, and a paper about it will soon be published.

More than 3,000 varieties of stick have been discovered so far, Xinhua said.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Chinese bug declared world's longest insect (2016, May 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-chinese-bug-declared-world-longest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A master of disguise: A new stick insect species from China
64 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)