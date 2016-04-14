April 14, 2016

Yeast study charts survival impact of genetic mutations

by University of Edinburgh

Yeast study charts survival impact of genetic mutations
Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have mapped how thousands of genetic mutations can affect the survival of yeast cells. The tartan-like pattern reveals how multiple genetic mutations within a single gene influence whether the cell lives or dies. Mutations that cancel each other out to preserve survival are highlighted in red. Those that work together to reduce chances of survival are green. Credit: University of Edinburgh

Scientists have mapped how thousands of genetic mutations can affect a cell's chances of survival.

The study involving yeast reveals how different combinations of mutations in a single gene can influence whether the cell lives or dies.

It is the first time scientists have been able to measure the effects of every possible combination of mutations in a gene.

Researchers say the technique used in their research could aid studies into the effects of gene mutations that are linked to diseases in people.

The team from the University of Edinburgh produced 60,000 strains of yeast, each with a different combination of mutations in a single gene.

They then watched the to see what effect the mutations had on survival and whether different combinations of helped the yeast to fare better or worse.

In some cases, the effects of different mutations cancelled each other out and the cells survived. The effects of other mutations added together to greatly reduce the cells' chances of survival.

Genetic changes that have the greatest combined effect on survival tend to be located close to each other in the three-dimensional structure of the genetic material, the study found.

This means that the technique could help scientists to predict the shapes of molecules encoded in our genes.

The research, published in the journal Science, received funding from the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Wellcome Trust.

Dr Grzegorz Kudla, of the University of Edinburgh's MRC Human Genetics Unit, said: "We pitted 60,000 mutated yeast strains against each other in a fight for survival. Those that survived were able to produce more copies of themselves and dominate the population. This is evolution in action.

Dr Olga Puchta, also of the University of Edinburgh's MRC Human Genetics Unit, said: "Cells without any fared the best and reproduced faster than any of the mutated strains, which tells us that this particular gene has been optimally configured by evolution."

More information: "Network of epistatic interactions within a yeast snoRNA" Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf0965

Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Edinburgh

Citation: Yeast study charts survival impact of genetic mutations (2016, April 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-yeast-survival-impact-genetic-mutations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Yeast against the machine: Bakers' yeast could improve diagnosis
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)