April 19, 2016

Truncated yet functional protein is utilized by RNA viruses for their multiplication

by Hokkaido University

Truncated yet functional protein is utilized by RNA viruses for their multiplication
Image of how the truncated gene P3N-ALT is formed: Even though it soon stops (the translation into a protein is ended), there is a car that changes lanes to the +1 lane (reading frame) at a base sequence that contains two guanines and six adenines (G2A6) that occurs in the middle of the center line (the large ORF in the viral genome), and a small amount of P3N-ALT protein is produced. This truncated gene P3N-ALT turns out to be necessary for viral infection and reproduction. Credit: Hokkaido University

Viruses that have RNA (ribonucleic acid) as their genome must pack the genes necessary for viral infection and reproduction into small genomes.

They use a variety of strategies to express them. When the clover yellow vein virus creates a copy of itself, it deletes one base from a sequence of two guanines and six adenines (G2A6) within the gene P3.

As a result, a truncated P3 gene (named P3N-ALT) is expressed, in which the portion of P3 downstream of the G2A6 is lost. Also, P3N-ALT is required for viral infection and .

These facts have been elucidated at this time by the research group composed of Researcher Yuka Komoda (Hagiwara), Instructor Kenji Nakahara, and Professor Satoshi Naito of Hokkaido University, and Specially-Appointed Assistant Professor Masanao Sato et al. of Keio University.

Many similar sequences for which a base is possible to be inserted or deleted have been found in the genomes of other plant and animal RNA viruses, so it is thought that truncated genes that are necessary for infection and reproduction may be expressed in other viruses as well.

Anticipated Outcomes:

Until now, it was not expected that a truncated gene like P3N-ALT would serve a function required for viral infection and reproduction. This research has demonstrated for the first time that the truncated gene P3N-ALT does work for viral infection and reproduction.

It is possible that many other RNA also express truncated , and by considering this possibility in the research, we can expect new discoveries related to viral infection and reproduction, as well as pathogenicity.

More information: Yuka Hagiwara-Komoda et al. Truncated yet functional viral protein produced via RNA polymerase slippage implies underestimated coding capacity of RNA viruses, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep21411

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Hokkaido University

Citation: Truncated yet functional protein is utilized by RNA viruses for their multiplication (2016, April 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-truncated-functional-protein-rna-viruses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A newly discovered form of immunity helps explain how bacteria fight off viruses
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)