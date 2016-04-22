April 22, 2016

Research team realizes three-color photodetector

by Northwestern University

While infrared waves are available in short, mid, and long lengths, most detection devices are unable to harness all three at the same time.

Now Northwestern University's Manijeh Razeghi and her team have developed a new approach in device design to realize a three-color, shortwave-midwave-longwave infrared . With the new design, the devices can detect different infrared wavebands by simply varying the applied bias voltage. This could open up a range of potential applications, including infrared color televisions and three-color infrared imaging.

"A device capable of detecting different infrared wavebands is highly desirable in the next generation infrared imaging systems," said Razeghi, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering.

Supported by DARPA, the Army Research Laboratory, Air Force Research Laboratory, and NASA, the team's finding were published on April 7 in Nature's Scientific Reports.

Led by Razeghi, the researchers invented and investigated the new design for three-color photodiodes without using additional terminal contacts. The resulting photodetector is based on indium-arsenide/gallium-antimonide/aluminum-antimonide type-II superlattices.

As the applied bias voltage varies, the photodetector sequentially exhibits the behavior of three different colors, corresponding to the bandgap of three absorbers, and achieves well-defined cut-off wavelengths and high-quantum efficiency in each channel.

This new research builds on the Razeghi group's many years of work in Northwestern's Center for Quantum Devices, including the development of the first single-color, short-wavelength infrared photodetector and two-color, shortwave-midwave infrared photodetector based on type-II superlattices.

"I am fascinated by these results," Razeghi said. "The initial success in this demonstration will drive us to the new frontier of infrared detection and imaging technology."

More information: Anh Minh Hoang et al. High performance bias-selectable three-color Short-wave/Mid-wave/Long-wave Infrared Photodetectors based on Type-II InAs/GaSb/AlSb superlattices, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep24144

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Northwestern University

Citation: Research team realizes three-color photodetector (2016, April 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-team-three-color-photodetector.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Infrared imaging technique operates at high temperatures
260 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)