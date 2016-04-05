Stratford Festival launches new Shakespeare online toolkit

In this image released by Stratford Festival shows Colm Feore performing in the title role of "King Lear," at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. The Stratford Festival in Canada is commemorating the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death by making his plays accessible to a generation raised on the Internet. The festival just unveiled an online teaching platform that will include each of Shakespeare's scripts, a film clip of every scene and notes to understand each piece of dialogue. (David Hou/Stratford Festival via AP)

The Stratford Festival in Canada is commemorating the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death by making his plays accessible to a generation raised on the Internet.

The festival just unveiled an online teaching platform that will include each of Shakespeare's scripts, a film clip of every scene and notes to understand each piece of dialogue.

"King Lear" is the first play to be offered using these tools and more titles will be added as part of the festivals to capture on film the complete works of Shakespeare over the next 10 years.

Created by the Festival's Education Department in collaboration with D2L Corporation, the toolkit—called PerformancePlus—is targeted for students and teachers in grades 9 to 12 but is available to all.

