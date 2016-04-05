April 5, 2016

Stratford Festival launches new Shakespeare online toolkit

by Mark Kennedy

Stratford Festival launches new Shakespeare online toolkit
In this image released by Stratford Festival shows Colm Feore performing in the title role of "King Lear," at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. The Stratford Festival in Canada is commemorating the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death by making his plays accessible to a generation raised on the Internet. The festival just unveiled an online teaching platform that will include each of Shakespeare's scripts, a film clip of every scene and notes to understand each piece of dialogue. (David Hou/Stratford Festival via AP)

The Stratford Festival in Canada is commemorating the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death by making his plays accessible to a generation raised on the Internet.

The festival just unveiled an online teaching platform that will include each of Shakespeare's scripts, a film clip of every scene and notes to understand each piece of .

"King Lear" is the first play to be offered using these tools and more titles will be added as part of the festivals to capture on film the complete works of Shakespeare over the next 10 years.

Created by the Festival's Education Department in collaboration with D2L Corporation, the toolkit—called PerformancePlus—is targeted for students and teachers in grades 9 to 12 but is available to all.

More information: Online: www.stratfordfestival.ca/PerformancePlusLear

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Stratford Festival launches new Shakespeare online toolkit (2016, April 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-stratford-festival-shakespeare-online-toolkit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

At Asian film fest, new etiquette shows rise of mobile app
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)