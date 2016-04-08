April 8, 2016

Scientists create antibacterial geopolymer for the construction industry

by Investigación y Desarrollo

Scientists create antibacterial geopolymer for the construction industry
Sample of Antibac polymer

Researchers at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) in Mexico used an antibacterial geopolymer called Antibac to repel pathogens. The material has a lot of potential in the construction industry.

The polymer is an inorganic resin that inhibits development, growth and reproduction of bacteria, yeasts and fungi; used as a cement, it can adhere to , ceramics or glass and inhibit harmful microorganisms, said Dr. Jose Carlos Rubio creator of the technology.

He explained that the material has a duration of approximately 100 years, is resistant to acids and water, and does not discolor because it endures solar radiation. "The natural color is cream, but we can add any pigment and adapt it to the customer's needs."

Its antibacterial effect makes it ideal for hospitals, restaurants or the food processing industry, but it can also be used in the home because it costs less than $10 per square meter, making it cheap compared to current synthetic coatings.

The product can be placed on any surface just like a construction paste, setting in just 24 hours. It consists of clay and sea sand dissolved in an aqueous solution and a biocidal agent in the form of microscopic glass particles that inhibit bacterial growth.

The inorganic resin, once solidified, traps the antibacterial microcrystals in a "cage," keeping them enclosed, but allowing the interaction with pathogens; these microorganisms, when contacting the geopolymer, get stuck due to its high affinity to the microcrystals, so no contact transference occurs with other materials. The microorganisms are then removed by existing diffusion or any simple cleaner.

Scientists create antibacterial geopolymer for the construction industry
Sample of traditional polymer

In traditional polymers, "if someone sneezes on the table, the bacteria remain on the surface and can transfer to anything that touches it. In this sense, the surface is a vector for the pathogens," said Dr. Rubio.

Moreover, the product is not harmful to the environment because during the manufacturing process, no are generated, only water vapor.

Provided by Investigación y Desarrollo

Citation: Scientists create antibacterial geopolymer for the construction industry (2016, April 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-scientists-antibacterial-geopolymer-industry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Insect wings inspire antibacterial surfaces for corneal transplants, other medical devices
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

9 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)