April 29, 2016

Satellites 11 and 12 join working Galileo fleet

by European Space Agency

Satellites 11 and 12 join working Galileo fleet
Galileo, Europe’s global navigation system, is a joint initiative of the European Commission and ESA. Credit: ESA-Jacky Huart

Europe's latest navigation satellites, launched last December, have been officially commissioned into the Galileo constellation, and are now broadcasting working navigation signals.

Galileos 11 and 12 were launched together on a Soyuz rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 17 December.

The satellites' navigation payloads were submitted to a gamut of tests, centred on ESA's Redu centre in Belgium, which possesses a 20 m-diameter antenna to analyse the satellites' signals in great detail.

For users to navigate with metre-level accuracy, Galileo must keep extremely accurate time. Because light travels at a fixed speed – just under 30 cm every billionth of a second – the time it takes for Galileo signals to reach a user's receiver on the ground can be converted into distance.

All the receiver has to do is multiply the travel time by the speed of light, pinpointing its location from at least four satellites.

The satellites' onboard atomic clocks – while the most precise ever flown for navigation purposes – must be kept synched by Galileo's global ground segment, which also keeps track of the satellites' exact positions in space.

The tests were therefore essential to ensure these latest additions to the fleet met their performance targets while also meshing with the global Galileo system.

Coordinated from the Galileo Control Centres in Oberbfaffenhofen in Germany (which controls the platforms) and Fucino in Italy (which oversees the provision of navigation services to users), the success of these tests mean these satellites have now been integrated into the Galileo constellation.

Four satellites have now completed commissioning since the beginning of this year – satellites 9 and 10 joined the constellation in February.

Information about the status of the constellation is published on the European Service Centre website.

Two more satellites will be launched by Soyuz from French Guiana in May and, for the first time for Galileo, four will be carried on a customised Ariane 5 this autumn.

If all goes as planned, Galileo will end this year with a total of 18 satellites in orbit.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Satellites 11 and 12 join working Galileo fleet (2016, April 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-satellites-galileo-fleet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellite touchdown in run up to Galileo launch
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)