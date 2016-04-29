April 29, 2016

Rovi buying TiVo in $1.1B cash-and-stock deal

Rovi buying TiVo in $1.1B cash-and-stock deal
In this file photo taken March 1, 2010, a TiVo Wireless N Adapter is displayed in New York. Digital TV listing company Rovi is buying TiVo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Rovi Corp. said Friday, April 29, 2016 that it will pay $10.70 in cash and stock for each TiVo Inc. share. Rovi will pay $2.75 per share in cash, or about $277 million. The rest, $7.95 per share, will be paid in stock.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Digital TV listing company Rovi is buying TiVo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

Rovi Corp. said Friday that it will pay $10.70 in cash and stock for each TiVo Inc. . Rovi will pay $2.75 per share in cash, or about $277 million. The rest, $7.95 per share, will be paid in stock.

Once the deal closes, the combined business will use the TiVo name. TiVo is a digital video recording company.

Rovi CEO Tom Carson will serve as CEO of the new . The executive said in a written statement on Friday that the buyout will help to extend services across platforms and expand its customer base. The transaction will add more than 10 million TiVo-served households to Rovi's current customer base of about 18 million households using its guides globally.

The companies anticipate at least $100 million in annual cost savings. The transaction is expected to add to Rovi's adjusted earnings per share within the first year after closing.

Both companies' boards have approved the , which is targeted to close in the third quarter. It still needs approval from both companies' shareholders.

Shares of TiVo, based in San Jose, California, added 17 cents to $9.59 in premarket trading. Shares of Rovi, based in Santa Clara, California, surged $1.15, or 6.6 percent, to $18.50.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Rovi buying TiVo in $1.1B cash-and-stock deal (2016, April 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-rovi-tivo-11b-cash-and-stock.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Western Digital buying SanDisk in deal worth about $19B
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)