April 22, 2016

New protein-making factory promises better medicines

by Bill Hathaway, Yale University

New protein-making factory promises better medicines

A Yale research team has created a mutant protein-making factory in bacteria that churns out proteins containing beta-amino acids, molecules not normally found in nature but capable of creating longer-lasting and life-saving medicines.

The , published the week of April 18 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, are the first to report creation of beta-amino acid-containing proteins in a .

Proteins containing beta-amino acids have been prepared before in but until now could not be produced in cells. The researchers designed a new ribosome, the cell's protein-making mechanism, that could insert a beta-amino acid into a growing peptide chain in bacteria. In theory, a variety of these novel amino acids can be produced and designed with the new system to fulfill a variety of functions.

"As far as we know, this is the first time that a protein containing a beta-amino acid has been produced by a cell," said Yale's Alanna Schepartz, the Milton Harris '29 Ph.D. Professor of Chemistry, professor of molecular, cellular & developmental biology and senior author of the paper. "Bacteria that contain these factories may be able to make many unusual, useful new protein- or non-protein polymers–and then optimize their functions."

Proteins containing beta-amino acids possess two properties that could contribute to the creation of longer-lasting and life-saving medicines, said Schepartz. The first is stability: Beta-amino acid-containing proteins are less likely to degrade than those containing only naturally occurring alpha-amino acids, and this difference could translate into many advantages, including less-frequent dosing. The second property is the ability to either enhance or dampen the immune system response by design.  

This has the potential to enhance the characteristics of already approved, best-selling antibody- or protein-based drugs by extending their lifespan and preventing damaging immune system response, Schepartz said.

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Yale University

Citation: New protein-making factory promises better medicines (2016, April 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-protein-making-factory-medicines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers find out what cancer cells are hungry for
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

7 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)