April 25, 2016

Obama says 'spirit of innovation' turns ideas into jobs

The combo shows U.S. President Barack Obama, bottom, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they test VR goggles when touring the Hannover Messe, the world's largest industrial technology trade fair, in Hannover, northern Germany, Monday, April 25, 2016. Obama is on a two-day official visit to Germany. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

President Barack Obama it putting in a few good words for the "spirit of innovation" that he says turns ideas into jobs and growth.

He commented Monday before setting out on a tour of the Hannover Messe, the world's largest industrial technology trade show, taking place in Hannover, Germany.

The U.S. is sponsoring this year's show and Obama says it's another chance to urge people to buy "Made in America."

Obama is touring exhibits with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of their dual push for a U.S.-European free trade pact.

The tour opens Obama's final day of a six-day, three-country trip.

He's also due to deliver a speech in Hannover and meet with European leaders before returning to Washington.

