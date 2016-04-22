April 22, 2016

Lens used during Apollo mission sells for more than $450,000

A camera lens used during the Apollo 15 space mission in 1971 has been sold at auction for more than $450,000.

Boston-based RR Auction says the 12-inch long Zeiss Tele-Tessar 500mm f/8 lens used by mission commander David Scott on the moon and in orbit was sold Thursday to an anonymous buyer.

The designed for the Hasselblad Electric Data Camera was used to take nearly 300 photos. It has modifications to make it easier to use while wearing pressurized spacesuit gloves.

It was part of the 83-year-old Scott's personal collection, given to him as a memento by NASA.

Other items auctioned included a signed photograph of astronaut Neil Armstrong making his "giant leap" for more than $38,000 and a letter signed by Wilbur Wright for more than $13,000.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Lens used during Apollo mission sells for more than $450,000 (2016, April 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-lens-apollo-mission.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Camera lens used during 1971 moon mission up for auction
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)