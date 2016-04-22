Lens used during Apollo mission sells for more than $450,000

A camera lens used during the Apollo 15 space mission in 1971 has been sold at auction for more than $450,000.

Boston-based RR Auction says the 12-inch long Zeiss Tele-Tessar 500mm f/8 lens used by mission commander David Scott on the moon and in orbit was sold Thursday to an anonymous buyer.

The lens designed for the Hasselblad Electric Data Camera was used to take nearly 300 photos. It has modifications to make it easier to use while wearing pressurized spacesuit gloves.

It was part of the 83-year-old Scott's personal collection, given to him as a memento by NASA.

Other items auctioned included a signed photograph of astronaut Neil Armstrong making his "giant leap" for more than $38,000 and a letter signed by Wilbur Wright for more than $13,000.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.