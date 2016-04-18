April 18, 2016

Kangaroos chew over evolutionary theory

by Flinders University

Kangaroos chew over evolutionary theory
Researchers Aidan Couzens and Gavin Prideaux examining the teeth of extinct kangaroos at the Palaeontology Laboratory at Flinders.

What if snakes could grow legs, or chickens develop teeth, or humans re-evolve tails like our primate ancestors?

According to new research led by Flinders University, reversible evolution is possible under certain conditions – even after many millions of years.

A new paper, published in the journal Evolution, casts new light on the long-held idea that once a structure or organ is lost during the course of evolution, it cannot be recovered in descendant species.

The Australian and UK team of scientists show that some of the largest kangaroos ever to evolve resurrected crests on their teeth that were present in their distant ancestors more than 20 million years earlier.

Changes in climate, habitat and diet are the reason. As forests retreated towards the coastline over millions of years, kangaroos were forced to eat more grass, with their teeth needing to cut rather than chomp away at their food, the researchers say.

As forests retreated, grasses and other abrasive plants became more abundant and kangaroos shifted their diets to exploit them, says Flinders School of Biological Sciences PhD candidate Aidan Couzens who used a simple mathematical rule to show that re-evolving these features may not be so difficult as previously thought.

"We show that small changes to a 'rule' that determines how teeth form in the embryo have allowed some to partly turn back the clock on evolution," Aidan says.

"Using these rules, we can start to predict the pathways evolution can take.

"We found that contrary to Dollo's law in biology, features lost in evolution can re-evolve when evolution 'tinkers' with the way features are assembled in the embryo."

Biologists have often discounted the potential for evolution to shift into reverse, dismissing such occurrences as convergent evolution, "where similar features evolve independently in organisms that are not closely related," explains co-author Flinders Associate Professor Gavin Prideaux.

The researchers argue that "reanimating genetically mothballed features may be 'allowed' by when it aligns with pressures that determine an animal's ecology".

The re-emergence of these molar traits was driven by changes in climate, habitat and diet.

Kangaroos and wallabies have been studied as barometers of historical climatic change in Australia, Associate Professor Prideaux says. "They have been around for at least 30 million years, and we are discovering more about how early forms were adapted to the abundant soft-leaved forest plants and how later macropods adapted to more arid conditions," he says.

The latest research findings resulted from collaboration between scientists at Flinders University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, University of Kent in England, Monash University and Museum Victoria.

More information: Aidan M. C. Couzens et al. The role of inhibitory dynamics in the loss and reemergence of macropodoid tooth traits, Evolution (2016). DOI: 10.1111/evo.12866

Journal information: Evolution

Provided by Flinders University

Citation: Kangaroos chew over evolutionary theory (2016, April 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-kangaroos-evolutionary-theory.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Kangaroo evolution maps climate change
157 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (2)