April 22, 2016

Image: Tracking asteroid Heinerklinkrad

by European Space Agency

Image: Tracking asteroid Heinerklinkrad
Credit: ESA/TOTAS/M. Busch/R. Kresken/D. Pazos

The US Minor Planet Center has announced the new name for the asteroid formerly known as 2009 RC26 to be (264045) Heinerklinkrad.

The , several kilometres across, was discovered on 13 September 2009 by Matthias Busch and Rainer Kresken using ESA's Optical Ground Station on Tenerife, Spain.

The citation reads:

Heiner Klinkrad (b. 1953) is a German engineer, academic and former head of the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office. One of Europe's leading debris experts, he has played a crucial role in defining mitigation guidelines now adopted by numerous space agencies.

by European Space Agency

