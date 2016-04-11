April 11, 2016

Hi-tech opens up Earth's secrets

by James Cook University

Hi-tech opens up Earth's secrets

A JCU scientist has developed a hi-tech animation of millions of years of tectonic plate movements that could lead to new mineral discoveries and help predict volcanic eruptions.

JCU's Dr Rob Holm applied modern technology to existing geological data. He said the results open up completely new and original interpretations of .

"This research shows the value of applying new techniques to the extensive database of already existing scientific literature," he said.

"It can track the motion of tectonic plates to explain the formation of oceans and mountain ranges as these plates break apart and crash into one another, and even holds far-reaching implications for the distribution of animal species and Earth's climate though time."

The animation shows the recent (from less than 8 million years ago) geological history of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. "Geologists can now see the different processes that are active in tectonic plates and mountain building in almost real time," said Dr Holm.

He said it had revealed different geological relationships for the region, which had not been previously considered.

"This work highlights how the motion of tectonic plates and their related landmasses are intricately linked to the motion of other plates and plate boundaries surrounding them, and those further afield," he said.

Dr Holm, a lecturer in petrology and mineralogy, said the work had more than theoretical applications. "We can now see the geological settings during the formation of mineral deposits rather than simply at the present day. As a result we gain a better understanding of the geological settings for deposit formation and can better predict worthwhile locations to explore."

He said the work could also help with understanding and predicting earthquakes or . "It allows us to reconstruct and track the boundaries between . A better appreciation of this will give us a greater ability to predict where and when these hazards can occur."

Dr Holm said the research illustrated the highly dynamic setting of the PNG and Solomon Islands region.

"Over a short geological time the Bismarck Sea has been created where no ocean previously existed, and the Solomon Sea has been reduced to a few 100 km across from what was once a vast ocean basin in excess of 1000 km wide, " he said.

Dr Holm said the research will be expanded throughout the region to understand the evolution of the southwest Pacific, and also to investigate the long-term geological development of the region.

More information: Robert J. Holm, Post 8Ma reconstruction of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands: Microplate tectonics in a convergent plate boundary setting, Earth-Science Reviews, /05/2016, linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrie … ii/S0012825216300502

Provided by James Cook University

Citation: Hi-tech opens up Earth's secrets (2016, April 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-hi-tech-earth-secrets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study pinpoints stress factor of mega-earthquake off Japan
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)