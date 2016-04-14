April 14, 2016

Google Calendar helps make the most of spare time

Google added &quot;Goals&quot; tools to free calendar applications tailored for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software
Google added "Goals" tools to free calendar applications tailored for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software, using artificial intelligence to let software figure out when one could fit in workouts or lessons

Google has made it tougher for people to hide behind excuses when it comes to finding time to hit the gym or learn new languages.

Google added "Goals" tools to free calendar applications tailored for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software, using to let software figure out when one could fit in workouts or lessons.

"Whether it's reading more books, learning a new language or working out regularly, achieving your can be really hard," Google product manager Jyoti Ramnath said in a blog post.

"That's why starting today, we're introducing Goals in Google Calendar."

People can add such as going for runs or getting to gyms, and then Google calendar software analyzes schedules for optimal times to squeeze in activities, according to Ramnath.

Calendar will automatically reschedule time for personal goals if conflicts arise, and is programmed to automatically reschedule activities if users simply prefer to put them off.

The more people use the Goals feature in Calendar, the better the software gets at picking times for personal objectives, according to Google.

"Calendars should help you make the most of your time, not just be tools to track events," Ramnath said.

