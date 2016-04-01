April 1, 2016

Google April Fool's prank boomerangs

In this June 22, 2013 file photo, Steve Carell, right, a cast member in "Despicable Me 2," competes for attention on the carpet with a minion character from the film in Universal City, Calif. The company added a button to its email service that allowed users to fire out a minion GIF, a character from the animated film "Despicable Me," which would drop a microphone and then mute responses to whatever email the user at sent. The Gmail Help Forum on Thursday, March 31, 2016, was soon populated by angry users who say they unintentionally attached a minion dropping a mic during important business communications.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Google is acknowledging that it pranked itself after an April Fool's Day Gmail tweak angered some people who use Google's email for work.

The company added a button to its that allowed users to fire out a minion GIF, a character from the animated film "Despicable Me," which would drop a microphone and then mute responses to whatever the user had sent.

The Gmail Help Forum on Thursday was soon populated by angry users who say they unintentionally attached a minion dropping a mic during important business communications.

Google Inc. apologized and turned off the feature, saying that due to a bug, the mic drop "inadvertently caused more headaches than laughs."

