April 26, 2016

Race and gender may not affect employer interest in resumes

by University of Missouri-Columbia

In 2004, research found that resumes submitted by people with distinctly sounding African-American names were less likely to get callbacks regarding the job. Now, new research from the University of Missouri finds no evidence of employer preferences for applicants from a particular race or gender at the initial stage of the hiring process. In re-visiting the question of how job applicants' race and gender affect employer interest in their resumes, Cory Koedel, an associate professor of economics and public policy in the MU College of Arts and Science and Truman School of Public Affairs, analyzed employer response rates to resumes that were assigned randomly selected names.

"A key difference in this research is the inclusion of Hispanic applicants," Koedel said. "To the best of our knowledge this study is the first to use a resume audit design to study labor market outcomes for Hispanic applicants in comparison to black and white applicants. This study also updates past research on resume response rates with newer data. Our data collection occurred between 2013 and 2014."

Researchers sent 9,000 fictitious resumes to employers, using last names that were likely to be interpreted as coming from black, Hispanic or white applicants. For African-American applicants the researchers used the surnames Washington and Jefferson. According to data from the U.S. Census, 90 and 75 percent of individuals with these surnames are African-American, respectively. Similarly, the researchers used the surnames Hernandez and Garcia, and Anderson and Thompson, for Hispanic and white applicants, respectively. These surnames also are strong indicators of race/ethnicity. The researchers used first names to convey gender in the study.

"The is constantly evolving," Koedel said. "To best understand why race and gender based gaps exist in the market, we need to understand at what point the gaps occur. Our analysis reveals little evidence to suggest that employers discriminate by race or in responding to resumes."

Rajeev Darolia, assistant professor in the Truman School of Public Affairs, co-authored the study with Koedel and other colleagues. "Race and Gender Effects on Employer Interest in Job Applicants: New Evidence form a Resume Field Experiment" was published in Applied Economics Letters.

Provided by University of Missouri-Columbia

Citation: Race and gender may not affect employer interest in resumes (2016, April 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-gender-affect-employer-resumes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Even diversity-friendly employers discriminate against racial minority job seekers
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

5 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

6 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

8 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)