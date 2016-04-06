April 6, 2016

Taking the heat out of energy conversion

by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Taking the heat out of energy conversion
A computer representation of the magnet electric electric machines and their components modeled by the numeric algorithm. Credit: Elsevier 

An improved method to track and control heat generation in electric motors for cars, or power generators, such as those in wind turbines, has been developed by A*STAR researchers in collaboration with colleagues from the UK.

The scientists devised a numerical that can predict the thermal properties of these energy conversion which includes heat transfer across multiple device components (see image).

For permanent magnet electric machines, a precise knowledge of the temperature distribution is important, as excessively high temperatures can degrade their magnets and electrical windings, and can even lead to a complete failure of the machine.

A detailed understanding of heat creation and distribution is crucial for their design, says Jonathan Hey, from the A*STAR Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) who conducted the study along with colleagues from the Imperial College, London. "These machines are often constructed from an assembly of multiple components, and complex heat transfer mechanisms between the components make it difficult to model the process accurately."

Previous models either have modeled heat conduction within individual components, or studied heat convection on a larger device scale, but failed to consider the specifics of heat transfer across individual component parts.

To solve the issue of simulating the heat transfer between components, the model added a virtual thin material between the simulated parts. A mathematical optimization process was used to determine the thermal properties of the virtual thin material such that it best describes the across the interface. Other components of the machines, such as the heat generated by the , are modeled using a similar inverse modeling method.

The computations reveal that the imperfect contacts between components contribute considerably to the thermal properties of the entire machine. However, by including the modeled interfaces into the simulation, and by using experimentally determined parameters, the numerical modeling technique achieves a realistic model of the heat distribution. The model is so accurate that it differs to the measured one by a mere 2.4 per cent.

In future research, the goal is to apply this model to machines of different size and configuration, adds Hey. "Part of the development is to translate the modeling technique into a that can be used by a machine designer. Such a software tool could improve the power density and reliability of next-generation high-performance electric machines." Using these computer models, the software tool could reliably model the properties of a broad range of devices, and therefore help develop prototypes of more efficient energy generation machines.

More information: Jonathan Hey et al. Conjugate heat transfer analysis of an energy conversion device with an updated numerical model obtained through inverse identification, Energy Conversion and Management (2015). DOI: 10.1016/j.enconman.2015.01.065

Provided by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Citation: Taking the heat out of energy conversion (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-energy-conversion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop novel system that recovers energy normally lost in industrial processes
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)