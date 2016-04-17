April 17, 2016

Canada PM lights up Internet explaining quantum computing

He has impressed world leaders, has a growing army of fans—many female—and is even credited with driving up tourism to Canada.

But photogenic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now displayed another gift even few of his most ardent supporters knew he had: a more than passable knowledge of .

The Internet was abuzz with gushing praise for the 44-year-old Trudeau after a journalist jokingly asked him Friday to explain quantum computing.

But instead of looking puzzled and joining in with the joke, Trudeau set about giving a detailed answer that had experts at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ontario nodding approvingly and brought the packed audience to its feet.

"Don't interrupt me," Trudeau said mischievously, a grin forming on his face, before launching seamlessly into his explanation, punctuated by giggles from the admiring audience and culminating in cheers and applause.

"Don't get me going on this or we'll be here all day, trust me," the Liberal leader concluded, to more laughs.

Twitter lathered itself into a froth as footage of Trudeau's went viral.

"I love Justin Trudeau. I wanna be Canadian," one user tweeted, while another wrote: "Hope I'm not falling into a mania... but Trudeau explaining quantum computing is pretty great."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Canada PM lights up Internet explaining quantum computing (2016, April 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-canada-pm-internet-quantum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Trudeau seeks climate consensus among Canada's 10 provinces
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

5 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

6 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

9 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (2)