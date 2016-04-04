April 4, 2016

Brocade to buy Ruckus Wireless for about $1.2 billion

Brocade said Monday that it plans to buy Ruckus Wireless for about $1.2 billion, in a deal that will help it offer Wi-Fi services to its customers.

Shares of Brocade fell more than 14 percent Monday morning, while Ruckus shares soared 30 percent.

Brocade offers network services to its clients, while Ruckus builds Wi-Fi networks. Brocade said buying Ruckus will help it expand into more industries, including schools and government organizations.

Both companies are based in California, with Brocade headquartered in San Jose and Ruckus in nearby Sunnyvale.

Ruckus shareholders will get about $14.43 for each share they own in a mix of and stock, a 44 percent premium from Ruckus's closing stock price of $10 on Friday. Ruckus shareholders will get $6.45 in cash and 0.75 of Brocade stock.

The deal is valued at $1.5 billion when cash acquired is included, the companies said.

Brocade said the is expected to close by the end of July.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems Inc. fell $1.51, or 14.2 percent, to $9.13 in morning trading Monday. Shares of Ruckus Wireless Inc. rose $3.10, or 31 percent, to $13.10.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Brocade to buy Ruckus Wireless for about $1.2 billion (2016, April 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-brocade-ruckus-wireless-billion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ruckus Wireless shares fall in debut on NYSE (Update)
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)