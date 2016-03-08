March 8, 2016

Welfare recipients seen as immoral for buying ethical products, study finds

by University of British Columbia

Welfare recipients seen as immoral for buying ethical products, study finds
Welfare recipients are judged more harshly if they make ethical purchases, according to a Sauder study. Credit: Charles Wiriawan / Flickr

Shoppers making ethical purchases, such as buying organic food or environmentally friendly cars, are generally seen as more virtuous - unless they're receiving government assistance. If ethical shopping is funded by welfare cheques, those shoppers are judged as immoral for taking advantage of public generosity, according to a new UBC Sauder School of Business study.

"People on tend to be seen as undeserving of more expensive options and of wasting taxpayers' hard-earned cash," said study author Darren Dahl, senior associate dean of faculty at UBC Sauder. "We discovered a double standard where people are judged differently for making identical choices, depending on where their money comes from."

Dahl and his co-authors were curious about the interaction between two prized values: making prosocial choices and thrift. They found that people reliant on government assistance are only praised when they're frugal, and are seen as less moral if they go for ethical but more expensive products.

In a series of five studies, more than 1,300 participants in the United States were asked to judge people on measures of morality based on their grocery lists (either including organic foods or not) or their chosen rental car (either environmentally friendly or not). When choosing a more expensive ethical product, those on welfare were seen as less moral while more wealthy shoppers were seen as more moral.

The fifth study found that were also less likely to donate to a charity if the meals it provides are organic.

The paper, "Wealth and Welfare: Divergent Moral Reactions to Ethical Consumer Choices," co-authored by Jenny Olson, UBC Sauder alumnus Brent McFerran, Andrea Morales and Darren Dahl, the BC Innovation Council Professor at UBC Sauder and director of the Robert H. Lee Graduate School, is forthcoming in the April 2016 issue of the Journal of Consumer Research.

More information: Jenny G. Olson et al. Wealth and Welfare: Divergent Moral Reactions to Ethical Consumer Choices, Journal of Consumer Research (2016). DOI: 10.1093/jcr/ucv096

Journal information: Journal of Consumer Research

Provided by University of British Columbia

Citation: Welfare recipients seen as immoral for buying ethical products, study finds (2016, March 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-welfare-recipients-immoral-ethical-products.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research finds consumers who receive government assistance face moral scrutiny in marketplace
293 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

11 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

12 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

15 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)