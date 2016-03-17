'Her Story' rules Game Developers Choice Awards

This photo provided by Sam Barlow shows a scene from the video game, "Her Story." The game is one of the many nominees at the 16th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, which honor the best in interactive entertainment from the past year. (Sam Barlow via AP)

"Her Story" captured the most trophies at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

The interactive mystery was honored Wednesday for best narrative, hand-held/mobile game and innovation at the 16th annual ceremony honoring interactive entertainment during the Game Developers Conference.

Sam Barlow's indie game stars actress-musician Viva Seifert as a young wife being interrogated about her missing husband. Earlier in the evening, "Her Story" also picked up the awards for excellence in narrative and the Seumas McNally grand prize at the Independent Games Festival.

"I was working for like 15 years making games for publishers, and it was just frustrating because there's so much space to be explored," Barlow said. "There's so much we can do with this medium. That stuff's just incremental."

The fantasy epic "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," which is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, claimed the game of the year and best technology honors.

This photo provided by CD Projekt RED shows a scene from the video game, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." "The Witcher 3" and "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" lead the nominees at the 16th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, which honor the best in interactive entertainment from the past year. (CD Projekt RED via AP)

"That was a close one," joked CD Projekt RED co-founder Marcin Iwinski while accepting the night's top prize. "For a moment, I thought it would be 'Her Story' again."

Other winners included "Rocket League" for best design, "Crypt of the NecroDancer" for best audio, "Life is Strange" for the audience award, and "Ori and the Blind Forest" for best debut and visual art.

