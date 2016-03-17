March 17, 2016

School being renamed in honor of astronaut twin brothers

Scott Kelly, the astronaut who has spent a U.S.-record 520 days in space, will have his name on a New Jersey elementary school—and so will his twin brother, Mark.

Officials in West Orange have decided to rename Pleasantdale Elementary School after the famous alumni.

Mark and Scott Kelly grew up in the New York City suburb and went through the system before becoming Navy pilots and NASA astronauts.

Scott Kelly is retiring after recently returning from a 340-day stay aboard the International Space Station.

Mark Kelly, who's married to former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, retired in 2011 after making four trips to space.

Pleasantdale teachers and students will come up with a new name for the school. A renaming ceremony will be held on May 19.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: School being renamed in honor of astronaut twin brothers (2016, March 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-school-renamed-honor-astronaut-twin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mark Kelly, twin brother enlisted for NASA study
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)