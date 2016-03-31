March 31, 2016

New data provides scholars insight into foreign-policy changes during leadership transition

by Rice University

New data provides scholars insight into foreign-policy changes during leadership transition
Credit: AI-generated image (disclaimer)

A new dataset from researchers at Rice University and the University of California-Berkeley will allow international relations scholars to study the extent to which different types of foreign-policy change are associated with different types of leader transitions within countries.

Ashley Leeds, a professor of political at Rice, and Michaela Mattes, a professor of at the University of California-Berkeley, developed the Change in Source of Leader Support (CHISOLS) dataset, which was introduced in a recent article in the Journal of Peace Research. The dataset covers all 169 with a population of more than 500,000 and 2,412 leaders from 1919 to 2008.

CHISOLS identifies which leadership changes within countries bring to power a new leader whose primary support is drawn from different societal groups than those that supported a predecessor.

"This dataset will allow us to investigate the extent to which foreign-policy change is influenced by the domestic political interests of societal groups that bring leaders to power and help them to maintain ," Leeds said.

Leeds and Mattes hope that research using this new dataset will help academics better predict changes in foreign policy and understand institutional factors that help maintain foreign-policy consistency in light of domestic political change.

The data collection was supported by National Science Foundation grant SES-0921781 "Collaborative Research: Interests, Institutions and Foreign Policy Change." The database is available online at www.chisols.org/.

More information: M. Mattes et al. Measuring change in source of leader support: The CHISOLS dataset, Journal of Peace Research (2016). DOI: 10.1177/0022343315625760

Provided by Rice University

Citation: New data provides scholars insight into foreign-policy changes during leadership transition (2016, March 31) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-scholars-insight-foreign-policy-leadership-transition.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study to investigate impact of lobbying
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

8 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

9 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)