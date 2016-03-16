March 16, 2016

Nike unwraps new self-tying shoe

A Nike sports shoe is pictured during an event to unveil their latest innovative sports products in New York on March 16, 2016
A Nike sports shoe is pictured during an event to unveil their latest innovative sports products in New York on March 16, 2016

US sporting goods giant Nike unveiled Wednesday its first shoe that ties itself, the HyperAdapt 1.0, which will go on sale at the end of 2016.

Sensors at the heel level activate the lacing when a foot slips into the . Two buttons on the side of the shoe can be pressed to loosen or tighten the lacing.

Nike calls the feature "adaptive lacing." Nike's star designer Tinker Hatfield said at the New York presentation that the company is working on other innovations that will provide automatic adjustments.

Nike launched in 2015 a limited-edition shoe with so-called "power laces" that adapt to the wearer's motion, the Nike Mag, inspired by the film "Back to the Future, Part II".

It will only be available via auction this year, with all proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, a nonprofit launched by the actor who played Marty McFly in the movie.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Nike unwraps new self-tying shoe (2016, March 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-nike-unwraps-self-tying.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nike offers partial refund to end FuelBand lawsuit
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)