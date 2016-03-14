March 14, 2016

Neutron scattering e-learning platform now online

by Institut Laue-Langevin

The e-neutrons.org platform aims at developing the neutron community by training new scientists at a time when more non-neutron experts want to use the technique. It is therefore a very timely initiative, also because ever more teaching and training material is available on the web and neutrons must be present in this context. Modern, internet-based tools, in addition, allow a particularly rich teaching and training environment.

The platform has been strongly supported by ILL and other European partners from the very beginning of the project, which has been led by the University of Copenhagen. It is a pan-European effort initially funded in NMI3-II (finished January 2016) and now SINE-2020, both European projects coordinated by the ILL.

e-neutrons.org features an introductory course in and muon spin spectroscopy, and a selection of interactive material based on a wikibook, a learning management system and a web simulator. It will be further developed and the learning material expanded as part of the SINE2020 project.

The platform combines successfully the needs of with modern tools. To give it a try, go to https://www.e-neutrons.org, choose "Get an account" and fill in your personal information. You'll receive your ID and password in a few minutes. We hope you'll have a go and recommend it to newcomers in .

