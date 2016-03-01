March 1, 2016

National Zoo closes attraction after E. coli discovered

The Smithsonian's National Zoo shut down its Kid's Farm exhibit after E. coli was found in some animals.

National Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson says the area is now under quarantine and will be closed.

Veterinarians detected the E. coli stx1 bacteria in after a screening process on Feb. 18 and moved the goats away from visitors. Veterinarians conducted individual tests Friday and confirmed the goats and a cow tested positive for the bacteria.

All the animals are being treated with antibiotics. The exhibit will remain closed until zoo keepers have three weeks of negative tests from the animals.

Zoo officials say staff members have not been affected.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: National Zoo closes attraction after E. coli discovered (2016, March 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-national-zoo-coli.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Inspectors shut Rio zoo to smarten animal enclosures
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)