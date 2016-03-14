March 14, 2016

Mouse urine reveals mechanism for individual scents

by Krishna Ramanujan, Cornell University

Mouse urine reveals mechanism for individual scents
Mouse urine carries information about individual identity, territory, gender, mating potential and even health status through its scent. Credit: Taichi Suzuki

Most mammals communicate information about their individual identity, territory, gender, mating potential and even health status through scents found in urine.

A new study of mice and their urine, published March 3 in PLOS Genetics, reveals how mixing and matching combinations and relative amounts of scent chemicals leads to each individual's unique perfume.

The study of mice proposes that natural selection may favor an approach where individuals have some variation for genes that produce blends, but the biggest determinant of individual scent results from which pheromone genes are turned on and off and how much of each pheromone is produced. The study suggests this mechanism may determine how species generate and maintain their individual scents.

"There is some difference at the gene level, but what really differs is whether they turn the genes on," said Michael Sheehan, assistant professor of neurobiology and behavior, and lead author of the paper.

In the study, Sheehan and colleagues looked at the genetics and proteins in major urinary protein pheromone in the offspring of wild-caught mice. The analysis enabled the researchers "to pinpoint the feature of the genome that allows for diversity, allows for individuality," Sheehan said.

He added that maintaining individuality was important because it helps ensure that an individual does not receive punishment meant for someone else. Sheehan said it also helps an individual reap the benefits of his or her strengths, as opposed to those benefits going to someone else.

The paper states that such individual recognition via scent is also critical for many aspects of behavior, including parental care, competition, cooperation and mate choice.

The study may also have implications for manipulating urine scents for pest control.

More information: Michael J. Sheehan et al. Selection on Coding and Regulatory Variation Maintains Individuality in Major Urinary Protein Scent Marks in Wild Mice, PLOS Genetics (2016). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1005891

Journal information: PLoS Genetics

Provided by Cornell University

Citation: Mouse urine reveals mechanism for individual scents (2016, March 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-mouse-urine-reveals-mechanism-individual.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

People choose scents that boost natural body odours
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)